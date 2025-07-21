Chicharito Injury: Return prevented by new injury

Chicharito was not involved in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Leon due to a last-minute injury. "During the warm-up, his calf got a little tight, and that's why he couldn't continue with the warm-up", coach Gabriel Milito said in the post-match press conference.

Chicharito stayed on the bench for the weekend's game, in which he was expected to make his comeback after missing most of the preseason with a nose problem. He has battled numerous issues over the past few years and it seems unlikely he'll be able to play many minutes throughout the season. Alan Pulido and Cade Cowell have featured up front lately, and along with Teun Wilke and Armando Gonzalez, would be the team's options in case Chicharito misses more matches.