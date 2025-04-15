Chicharito News: Available off bench midweek
Chicharito (ankle) is a bench option for Tuesday's clash with Puebla.
Chicharito is fit enough for limited minutes Tuesday following his absence from the previous match due to a minor knock. The veteran could replace either Alan Pulido or Teun Wilke in the front two during the game and perhaps push for a starting spot in future rounds. Still, he hasn't been very productive with only one goal and no assists in 10 Liga MX matches played this year.
