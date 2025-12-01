Chicharito came off the bench but wasted a penalty kick that could have given his team qualification for the semifinals, as his shot went well off target in the 86th minute of the game. Despite scoring once in seven substitute appearances in the last tournament, the former star player has achieved very little across two years in his second stint with Guadalajara, and his departure now seems inevitable. His next destination could be in another country, although he'll likely play a limited role at 37 years old.