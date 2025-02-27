Chicharito News: Scores as substitute in loss

Chicharito scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat versus Atletico San Luis.

Chicharito only had to dribble past the goalkeeper to remove his team's zero on the scoring after receiving a favorable pass in the 75th minute against the Potosinos. It took him almost 11 months to score again in a Liga MX match following a string of 16 scoreless performances. However, he played only 22 minutes as he remained behind Alan Pulido and in contention with Armando Gonzalez for opportunities in a center-forward spot.