Chidera Ejuke News: Bags lone goal Sunday

Ejuke scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Real Sociedad.

Ejuke scored the only goal of Sunday's match, a strike immediately after halftime assisted by Saul. It was his first start since Oct. 20 and marked just his third goal contribution of the season. He put in solid work defensively too as he won one tackles, intercepted one pass and won seven duels before he was subbed off in the 70th minute for Juanlu.