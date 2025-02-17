Chidera Ejuke News: Earns assist late

Ejuke assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 victory versus Valladolid.

Ejuke didn't appear until late into Sunday's match, releasing Issac of his duties in the 75th minute after a substitution. He would gain an assist on Dodi Lukebakio's goal in the 84th minute, with this being his first assist of the season and only his second goal contribution. His last goal contribution came Sept. 24, although he has only seen three starts since then, with all five appearances since returning from injury coming from the bench.