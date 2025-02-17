Chido Obi-Martin News: Makes Premier League debut

Obi-Martin recorded no stats in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

With Manchester United's injury crisis, the club was forced to bring eight teenage academy graduates to fill out the bench. Obi-Martin was the only one to come into the match as a substitute, earning his Premier League debut. The 17-year-old was subbed onto the pitch in the 91st minute so he did not have the chance to make an impact, but it was still a great moment for the youngster.