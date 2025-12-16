Awaziem was called up by Nigeria for the AFCON and will miss all matches until at least the clash against Paris FC on Jan. 18, although he could miss additional games if Nigeria perform well in the competition. The center back has been an undisputed starter in defense for the Canaries this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the backline, with Uros Radakovic likely seeing more playing time or Junior Mwanga playing in defense as he has done in the past, although those choices will depend on new coach Ahmed Kantari, creating some uncertainty.