Chidozie Awaziem headshot

Chidozie Awaziem News: Credited with assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Awaziem assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Strasbourg.

Awaziem assisted on Nantes' second goal, courtesy of Matthis Abline, in the second half. This was his second assist of the season, but he should continue to earn most of his fantasy value as a center-back. He averages 7.6 clearances per game in 22 starts so far in 2025/26.

Chidozie Awaziem
Nantes
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