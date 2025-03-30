Chidozie Awaziem News: Racks up stats versus Charlotte

Awaziem had two tackles (one won), two clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 2-0 win against Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 10th minute.

Awaziem turned in another strong performance and accumulated stats, helping him shut the opponents out for the third time in six appearances this season. He has been part of three clean sheets in the last six contests, registering 10 tackles (five won), six interceptions, and 35 clearances. He will aim to maintain this form against Vancouver on Saturday.