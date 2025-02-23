Chidozie Awaziem News: Solid defensively

Awaziem recorded three tackles (one won) and eight clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus St. Louis City SC.

Awaziem saw the start and a full 90 minutes of play with Colorado in their season opener after being traded to the club following the end of the last season. He did well in helping his club earn a clean sheet as well, notching three tackles and eight clearances. He should continue in this role moving forward and could see some decent value, notching two assists from the defense in only 10 appearances with Cincinnati last season.