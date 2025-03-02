Fantasy Soccer
Chidozie Awaziem headshot

Chidozie Awaziem News: Sub was only percautionary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Awaziem generated one tackle (zero won) and one clearance in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Dallas. He as subbed out in the 64th minute with groin pain, though it was just percautionary, per the Burgundy Wave.

Awazien was pulled from the match in the 64th minute as percautionary following a groin discomfort. This is onto expected to be a serious injury as he is likely to play against Austin on Saturday. He recorded two straight starts at center back for Colorado, totaling four tackles (one won) and nine clearances.

Chidozie Awaziem
Colorado Rapids
More Stats & News
