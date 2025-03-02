Chidozie Awaziem News: Sub was only percautionary

Awaziem generated one tackle (zero won) and one clearance in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Dallas. He as subbed out in the 64th minute with groin pain, though it was just percautionary, per the Burgundy Wave.

Awazien was pulled from the match in the 64th minute as percautionary following a groin discomfort. This is onto expected to be a serious injury as he is likely to play against Austin on Saturday. He recorded two straight starts at center back for Colorado, totaling four tackles (one won) and nine clearances.