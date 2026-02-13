Chimy Avila headshot

Chimy Avila Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Avila (undisclosed) was back in team training Friday and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Mallorca, the club posted.

Avila got back into full team training Friday after spending the last few days working on the side with the injured group, putting him in the mix for Sunday's showdown against Mallorca. The striker is expected to be evaluated after the final session to determine whether he is ready to regain his rotational role against the Mallorcans.

Chimy Avila
Betis
