Avila is still working his way back from an undisclosed injury that made him miss the last game against Atletico and was limited to side work Wednesday. He was spotted running and training with the ball on grass alongside the other injured players, which keeps him in doubt for Sunday's clash against Mallorca. His status will hinge on how he progresses over the next few days and whether he can rejoin full team training, but until he is fully cleared, Cedric Bakambu is in line for an expanded role up top since Cucho Hernandez (strain) remains a doubt as well.