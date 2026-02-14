Chimy Avila Injury: Not available Sunday
Avila (undisclosed) is not an option for Sunday's clash against Mallorca, coach Manuel Pellegrini said in the press conference, according to Zona Mixta. "The squad list is the same as last week."
Avila logged partial sessions earlier this week and only recently rejoined full team training, but Sunday's matchup against Mallorca comes too soon for the striker. The medical staff is not ready to clear him, so he will remain sidelined for this one. That opens the door for Cedric Bakambu to take on a bigger role up top for Real Betis and handle more minutes in the attacking line.
