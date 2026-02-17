Chimy Avila Injury: Should be back Saturday

Avila (undisclosed) should train in full this week and be back available for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, according to Manu Colchon from Diario de Sevilla.

Avila missed the last two matches with an undisclosed injury but wrapped up last week back in full team training. The forward is expected to kick things up a notch over the next few days and is trending toward being available for Saturday's showdown against Rayo Vallecano. That would be a boost for Betis, as he provides added depth up top with Cedric Bakambu, while Cucho Hernandez (strain) is also on track to return and remains the clear first-choice option leading the line.