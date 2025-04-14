Fantasy Soccer
Chimy Avila Injury: Suffers thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Avila suffered a grade 2 injury to the distal biceps femoris in his right thigh during training on Friday, ruling him out of Sunday's clash against Villarreal, the club announced.

Avila will miss at least one month of competition after suffering a grade 2 injury in his right thigh during training on Friday. His absence is not expected to impact the starting XI as he has mainly been a bench option this season.

