Chimy Avila Injury: Will be option Saturday

Avila (undisclosed) will be available for Saturday's contest against Rayo Vallecano, manager Manuel Pellegrini told media Friday. "Chimy, Cucho and Héctor will be in the squad for tomorrow's game. That helps us because we'll have more depth on the bench."

Avila is set to return after missing Betis' previous two league matches due to an undisclosed injury. He had started in four of his previous five appearances before that problem, but for the most part, he's been a bench option. Expect him to start Saturday's game on the bench.