Chimy Avila News: Option off bench

Avila is available as an option off the bench for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano after missing Betis' previous two league matches due to an undisclosed injury. He had started four of his previous five appearances before the setback but has mostly been used as a substitute this season. His return provides additional attacking depth against Rayo Vallecano.