Chimy Avila headshot

Chimy Avila News: Option off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Avila (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano.

Avila is available as an option off the bench for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano after missing Betis' previous two league matches due to an undisclosed injury. He had started four of his previous five appearances before the setback but has mostly been used as a substitute this season. His return provides additional attacking depth against Rayo Vallecano.

Chimy Avila
Betis
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chimy Avila See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chimy Avila See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Madrid v. SD Huesca Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Madrid v. SD Huesca Preview
Author Image
Ajay Patil
March 31, 2019