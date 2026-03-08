Chimy Avila News: Strong service doesn't pay off

Chimy Avila had one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (five accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Getafe.

Avila was exceptional with his service, providing largely accurate crosses on decent volume. He'll likely find some teammates if he keeps this up against Panathinaikos in UEL play, though an assist might be tough to come by as the Greek side only conceded nine times in eight UEL league phase contests.