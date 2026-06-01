Cho Yu-Min Injury: Ruled out for World Cup

Cho suffered a partial tear of the plantar fascia in his right foot during Saturday's 5-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago and has been ruled out of the World Cup for eight weeks, with Cho Wi-je called up as his replacement, according to Korea Times.

Cho went down in non-contact play early in the second half after stealing the ball from an opposing player, requiring medical attention before being carried out of the stadium by a team official. The 29-year-old Sharjah FC defender was set to make his second consecutive World Cup appearance before the cruel injury cut short his tournament preparations, with South Korea opening their Group A campaign against Czechia on June 11 in Guadalajara. Cho Wi-je, a Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors defender who had been part of the preliminary training squad, will take his place in the final 26-man roster.