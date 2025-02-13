Choco Lozano Injury: Ruled out 4-6 weeks

Lozano has suffered a grade two muscle injury in his right leg that is expected to sideline him for 4-6 weeks, the club announced Wednesday.

Lozano had one goal and one assist in 241 minutes of play this season before succumbing to the issue. He'll now be unable to increase those numbers at least in the next five matches, hoping to return for the final Clausura weeks. With the Saints losing both Lozano and Jose Juan Macias (hamstring), all of Tahiel Jimenez, Santiago Munoz and new signing Bruno Barticciotto could be involved in the near future.