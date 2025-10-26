Lozano will likely miss several months with this problem, aiming to return at the end of the 2026 Clausura tournament in the best-case scenario. On the current roster, Bruno Barticciotto (hamstring) is not yet fit but should be able to play before Lozano, with Jesus Ocejo and Tahiel Jimenez contending for the lone center-forward spot in the meantime. The Honduran will finish the current campaign with four shots, one chance created and zero goals or assists in nine appearances across all competitions.