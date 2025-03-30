Choco Lozano News: On bench versus San Luis

Lozano (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's game against Atletico San Luis.

Lozano will aim to see his first minutes since Feb. 7 following his recovery from a significant problem. He has scored and assisted once in five matches played in 2025, but unfortunately for him, there's plenty of competition for the lone No. 9 spot with Santiago Munoz and the productive offseason signing Bruno Barticciotto also available.