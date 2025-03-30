Fantasy Soccer
Choco Lozano headshot

Choco Lozano News: On bench versus San Luis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Lozano (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's game against Atletico San Luis.

Lozano will aim to see his first minutes since Feb. 7 following his recovery from a significant problem. He has scored and assisted once in five matches played in 2025, but unfortunately for him, there's plenty of competition for the lone No. 9 spot with Santiago Munoz and the productive offseason signing Bruno Barticciotto also available.

Choco Lozano
Santos Laguna
