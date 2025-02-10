Fantasy Soccer
Choco Lozano headshot

Choco Lozano News: Provides assist in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Choco Lozano assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 defeat to Club Necaxa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Lozano notched his first assist of the Clausura as he helped equalize the contest in the 35th minute of the match. He came off at half-time, ending the match with only 45 minutes played despite his positive contributions.

Choco Lozano
Santos Laguna
