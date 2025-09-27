Lozano kicked Sergio Ramos in the face while they were battling for the ball, which led to the Honduran's dismissal in stoppage time of this match. He'll be suspended for next weekend's fixture against America, but Bruno Barticciotto will be back from his own ban to join Jesus Ocejo in the race for a center-forward role. Lozano will be eligible again in an Oct. 18 clash with Leon, though he'll likely have limited involvement considering he has failed to score or assist in six Apertura appearances.