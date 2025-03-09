Chofis News: Assists off bench in draw

Chofis assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Mazatlan.

Chofis made a creative impact as a substitute by generating a season-high four scoring chances, one of which led to John Kennedy's goal in the 56th minute of the match. It was the Mexican's first direct contribution in 11 Liga MX appearances since Nov. 3. He also played the most time in his last six performances, and the assist could help him push for a more active role in the future at the expense of either Sergio Hernandez or Alan Bautista.