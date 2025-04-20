Chofis News: Sent off Sunday

Chofis was shown a straight red card after coming in as a substitute during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Atletico San Luis.

Chofis created several scoring chances immediately after stepping onto the pitch, but his performance was ruined by his red card due to a late argument. He'll consequently miss next weekend's Play-In round against Monterrey and will be able return later in the knockout stage. However, he's rarely given more than 30 minutes of play, so this news just leaves Tuzos without a backup option for Juan Sigala and John Kennedy in attacking spots.