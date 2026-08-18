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Chris Brady News: Allows one against Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Brady made one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Portland Timbers.

Brady would not have to deal with much pressure, but still allowed a goal, making one save while allowing one goal. This is his fifth straight match without a clean sheet, remaining with six in 18 appearances this season. He will have to face Orlando on Wednesday, likely to be a tougher match.

Chris Brady
Chicago Fire
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