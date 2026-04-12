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Chris Brady News: Clean sheet against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Brady made five saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Atlanta United.

Brady saw a great night in net as he stopped all five of Atlanta's shots, earning a clean sheet in the process. This is a second straight outing with a clean sheet, up to four in seven appearances this season. He will now face Cincinnati in their next contest, a much tougher match to keep a clean slate in.

Chris Brady
Chicago Fire
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