Chris Brady News: Clean sheet against Atlanta
Brady made five saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Atlanta United.
Brady saw a great night in net as he stopped all five of Atlanta's shots, earning a clean sheet in the process. This is a second straight outing with a clean sheet, up to four in seven appearances this season. He will now face Cincinnati in their next contest, a much tougher match to keep a clean slate in.
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