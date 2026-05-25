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Chris Brady News: Concedes once in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Brady made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Toronto FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Brady conceded one goal Saturday as he and Chicago were able to secure their third straight win. He also made three saves for the seventh time this season. He will now be away from club football for nearly two months due to the World Cup break where he will be representing the United States.

Chris Brady
Chicago Fire
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