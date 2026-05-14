Chris Brady News: Concedes one
Brady had five saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 3-1 victory versus D.C. United.
Brady recorded two clearances and conceded only just before halftime. Over the last five games, he has made 14 saves and seven clearances, conceding 10 goals during that period. Next, he will face CF Montreal, who have scored six times in their last four games.
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