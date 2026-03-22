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Chris Brady News: Concedes one goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Brady made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Philadelphia Union.

Brady conceded shortly after the Fire went up 1-0 but he didn't face too many shots and ultimately did enough to help his side secure a win. He'll face a tougher test next against Nashville, a side which has scored 13 times in five matches, which is tied for the second-best mark in MLS.

Chris Brady
Chicago Fire
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