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Chris Brady News: Concedes three in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Brady recorded one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to FC Cincinnati.

Brady was rarely tested, saving only one of the four shots he faced including one from the penalty spot. The goalkeeper has now conceded three goals in two of his last three outings, though he remains in fine overall shape with five clean sheets from his first 10 games and will look to add another on Saturday New York Red Bulls.

Chris Brady
Chicago Fire
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