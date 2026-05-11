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Chris Brady News: Concedes three to Red Bulls

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Brady recorded one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss against New York Red Bulls.

Brady conceded three goals in his second consecutive match Saturday, also making just one save. He is also doubly to blame for the third goal, as he committed the foul that led to the penalty decision, then conceded the penalty to Eric Choupo-Moting in the 81st minute. He'll look to bounce back Wednesday at D.C. United, a side which has scored 15 goals through 12 matches this season.

Chris Brady
Chicago Fire
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