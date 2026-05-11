Chris Brady News: Concedes three to Red Bulls
Brady recorded one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss against New York Red Bulls.
Brady conceded three goals in his second consecutive match Saturday, also making just one save. He is also doubly to blame for the third goal, as he committed the foul that led to the penalty decision, then conceded the penalty to Eric Choupo-Moting in the 81st minute. He'll look to bounce back Wednesday at D.C. United, a side which has scored 15 goals through 12 matches this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Brady See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop ScoringMarch 27, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More SuccessMarch 13, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better SeasonFebruary 27, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Brady See More