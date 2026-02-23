Chris Brady News: Concedes twice in loss
Brady registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Houston Dynamo.
Brady repelled two of four Houston shots on goal Saturday as Chicago conceded twice in the second-half of the 2-1 road defeat. The veteran shot stopper has made over 30 starts in each of the past four MLS seasons and firmly has his grasp on Chicago's starting goalkeeper's shirt for the 2026 campaign. Brady's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Chicago hosts CF Montreal in their home opener.
