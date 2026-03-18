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Chris Brady News: Concedes two goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Brady had one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus D.C. United.

For the second time in four appearances this season, Brady conceded two goals. Unlike the first of the two, he logged fewer than multiple saves. Considering his other appearances include clean sheets, Brady ensured that the Fire's latest game marks his worst performance of the season thus far and will try to bounce back at Philadelphia in their next matchup.

Chris Brady
Chicago Fire
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