Chris Brady News: Five saves in 2-0 triumph
Brady made five saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory over CF Montreal.
Brady made five saves while keeping a clean sheet. It was his sixth clean sheet in the league campaign. It was only the fourth occasion in the league campaign where Brady made five or more saves in a single fixture. Brady's next assignment will be against Toronto FC.
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