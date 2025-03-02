Chris Brady News: Five saves in draw with DC

Brady registered five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus D.C. United.

Brady pulled off five saves Saturday and conceded two. He has now conceded four in Chicago's first two games of the season. Last season he posted a mediocre performance from his 33 appearances with 1.8 goals conceded per game, 3.2 saves per game (63 per cent) and just four clean sheets. It is unlikely he will produce a shut out in Chicago's next away at Dallas. The Burn have netted five from their first two games of the season.