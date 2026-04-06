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Chris Brady News: Four saves, clean sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Brady made four saves in Saturday's 1-0 win over Nashville SC.

Brady came up with some massive saves to help the Fire pick up a big win at home. The clean sheet was his third of the season, and he's well positioned to post another shutout in a favorable home game against Atlanta on Saturday.

Chris Brady
Chicago Fire
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