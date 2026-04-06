Chris Brady News: Four saves, clean sheet in win
Brady made four saves in Saturday's 1-0 win over Nashville SC.
Brady came up with some massive saves to help the Fire pick up a big win at home. The clean sheet was his third of the season, and he's well positioned to post another shutout in a favorable home game against Atlanta on Saturday.
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