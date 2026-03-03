Chris Brady headshot

Chris Brady News: Keeps clean sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Brady made two saves and kept a clean sheet during Saturday's 3-0 win over Montreal.

Brady showed safety when called into action but also benefited a lot from facing an opposition that couldn't offer a lot of danger even if they played for more than half an hour with numerical advantage. The goalkeeper is far from having his starting spot in jeopardy at Chicago but, still, more clean sheets like this one would be very welcome after he endured back-to-back campaigns with a lot of rough stretches.

Chris Brady
Chicago Fire
