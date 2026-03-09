Chris Brady headshot

Chris Brady News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Brady made four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Columbus Crew.

Brady kept his second consecutive clean sheet Saturday, this time making four saves to keep the Crew scoreless. He has now made eight saves and conceded two goals through three starts this season. He'll look to continue his good form Saturday versus D.C. United, a side which has scored two goals through three matches this season.

Chris Brady
Chicago Fire
