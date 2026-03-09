Chris Brady News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday
Brady made four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Columbus Crew.
Brady kept his second consecutive clean sheet Saturday, this time making four saves to keep the Crew scoreless. He has now made eight saves and conceded two goals through three starts this season. He'll look to continue his good form Saturday versus D.C. United, a side which has scored two goals through three matches this season.
