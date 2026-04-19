Chris Brady News: Logs seven saves against Cincinnati
Brady had seven saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Cincinnati.
Brady had a massive performance despite the goals conceded, as his saves helped his side avoid defeat in a tough challenge. His shot stopping numbers have increased in each of his last five matches, raising his season total to 27 in eight appearances. He'll try to take advantage of the momentum next weekend against Sporting Kansas City, who have scored the fifth-fewest goals in the league so far.
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