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Chris Brady News: Makes four saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Brady recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Orlando City SC.

Brady was beaten off a header from a corner kick but didn't let anything else get by him in a 2-1 win. He's got a good chance to keep this save rate up against a New York Red Bulls team which does score goals, but has a minus-12 goal differential on the season.

Chris Brady
Chicago Fire
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