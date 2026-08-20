Chris Brady News: Makes four saves in win
Brady recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Orlando City SC.
Brady was beaten off a header from a corner kick but didn't let anything else get by him in a 2-1 win. He's got a good chance to keep this save rate up against a New York Red Bulls team which does score goals, but has a minus-12 goal differential on the season.
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