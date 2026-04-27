Chris Brady News: Records clean sheet in win

Brady recorded no saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 5-0 win against Sporting Kansas City.

Brady was not forced to make a save Saturday and made one clearance as Chicago Fire trounced Sporting Kansas City in a 5-0 home victory. Across his last five starting appearances, the talented young keeper has produced 18 saves and seven clearances while conceding just four goals and recoding three clean sheets. Brady's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Chicago hosts Cincinnati.