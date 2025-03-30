Chris Brady News: Six saves, allows one
Brady registered six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against CF Montreal.
Brady saw a solid match with his six saves but a second half goal would stop his clean sheet, only allowing one goal in the draw. He still has yet to see a clean sheet this season in his six appearances. He did only see four in 33 appearances last season, so he will hope to gain one soon and possibly beat last seasons tally.
