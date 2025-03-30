Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chris Brady headshot

Chris Brady News: Six saves, allows one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Brady registered six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against CF Montreal.

Brady saw a solid match with his six saves but a second half goal would stop his clean sheet, only allowing one goal in the draw. He still has yet to see a clean sheet this season in his six appearances. He did only see four in 33 appearances last season, so he will hope to gain one soon and possibly beat last seasons tally.

Chris Brady
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now