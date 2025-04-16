Fantasy Soccer
Chris Durkin Injury: Absent from training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Durkin (knee) was absent from the team's training session Wednesday, per Matt Baker.

Durkin remains sidelined as he continues to recover from a knee injury sustained a few weeks ago. The midfielder has contributed four crosses, four tackles, and 12 clearances across five appearances this season. He's likely to miss at least one more match as the team aims to avoid aggravating the injury.

