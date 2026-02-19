Chris Durkin Injury: Misses practice, not ruled out

Durkin was not involved in Thursday's training session due to illness but could be back in time for Saturday's clash against Charlotte, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Durkin could see minutes as a substitute if he regains enough health to feature in the 2026 season opener. However, both Eduard Lowen and Daniel Edelman currently have better chances of starting in defensive midfield. Durkin closed the previous campaign on a six-game starting streak, racking up six shots, five chances created and 16 clearances during that span.