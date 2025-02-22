Fantasy Soccer
Chris Durkin headshot

Chris Durkin Injury: Questionable against Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Durkin (knee) is a doubt for Saturday's season opener against Colorado, according to the MLS injury report.

Durkin is listed as doubtful due to a knee injury, having been training on his own in recent weeks. His potential absence could result in a change to the starting lineup, as he was expected to start in central midfield. If he is unable to make the squad, Akil Watts is likely to replace him in the starting XI.

Chris Durkin
St. Louis City SC
