Chris Durkin Injury: Questionable against Colorado
Durkin (knee) is a doubt for Saturday's season opener against Colorado, according to the MLS injury report.
Durkin is listed as doubtful due to a knee injury, having been training on his own in recent weeks. His potential absence could result in a change to the starting lineup, as he was expected to start in central midfield. If he is unable to make the squad, Akil Watts is likely to replace him in the starting XI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now