Chris Durkin News: Makes starting XI
Durkin (illness) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Charlotte FC.
Durkin is in the starting XI for Saturday's 2026 season opener against Charlotte FC after recovering from illness. The midfielder earns the nod in defensive midfield alongside Daniel Edelman with Eduard Lowen unavailable. He finished the previous campaign strongly, starting six straight matches while registering six shots, five chances created and 16 clearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now